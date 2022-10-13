Cumberland Regional (4-2) at Schalick (6-1)

7 p.m. Friday
Cumberland has won three straight and has its most wins since it finished 4-6 in 2012. Senior running back Kyon Barnes has rushed for 693 yards and nine TDs this season. Schalick has won six straight. Sophomore running back Kenai Simmons has rushed for 874 yards and 15 TDs for Schalick.
