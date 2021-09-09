Cumberland Regional 12, Lower Cape May 15 - FINAL

Lower Cape May Regional High School quarterback Hunter Ray rushed for a 6-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to lead the Caper Tigers' football team to a 15-12 victory over Cumberland Regional in a West Jersey Football League United Division game Thursday.

Ray scored with 1 minute, 26 seconds left in regulation. On the ensuing drive, Lower freshman defensive back Braswell Thomas intercepted a pass that basically sealed the victory.

Cumberland’s Jermain Harper recovered a fumble on a sack and returned it for a 42-yard score, which gave the Colts a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter. But Lower responded just four minutes later when Oguer Nunez rushed for a 37-yard score, taking the 7-6 lead. Both defenses forced five combined turnovers in the first quarter.

After another Lower fumble, Cumberland' s Kyon Barnes rushed for a 9-yard touchdown, giving the Colts a 12-7 lead with 1 minute, 50 seconds remaining in the first half.

