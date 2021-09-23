Cumberland Regional (1-2) at Middle Township (3-0)
6:30 p.m. Friday (98.7 FM)
Middle is 3-0 for the first time since 1991. Senior linebacker David Giulian has made 29 tackles, and senior defensive lineman Matt Frame has 23 tackles and an interception. Kyon Barnes is a promising junior quarterback for Cumberland.
