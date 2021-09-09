 Skip to main content
Cumberland Regional (1-0) at Lower Cape May (0-1)
7 p.m. Friday

Cumberland opened with a 14-8 win over Wildwood. Quarterback Kyon Barnes ran for a TD. Lower Cape May lost its opener to Glassboro 40-7. Jacob Bey returned an interception 34 yards for Lower’s only score.

