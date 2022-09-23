Cumberland Reg. 7, Bridgeton 6 — FINAL

Cumberland (2-2) sophomore quarterback Mark Sooy completed a 10-yard TD pass to receiver Kyon Barnes to put the Colts (2-2) on the board with a minute to go in the third.
With 9 minutes left, Bridgeton (0-5) junior running back Gary Harper scored on a 20-yard run to make it a one-point game. The Bulldogs went for the two-point conversion but did not convert.
Bridgeton;0 0 0 6—6
Cumberland;0 0 7 0—7
THIRD QUARTER
CR—Barnes 10 pass from Sooy (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
B—Harper 20 run (conversion failed)
Records—Bridgeton 0-5, Cumberland 2-2.
