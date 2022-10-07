Cumberland Reg. 20, Gateway Reg. 8 — FINAL

Gateway (2-4) scored first in the second quarter on Luis Ferrer's run, but the Colts (4-2) scored 20 unanswered points. Mark Sooy scored on a 1-yard run to cut Gateway's lead to 8-6 in the second. Kyon Barnes scored on a 6-yard run to put the Colts up 14-8. Kielle Woodard's 4-yard run capped the scoring.
Gateway;0 8 0 0—8
Cumberland;0 6 8 6—20
SECOND QUARTER
GR—Ferrer 3 run (Binck run)
CR—Sooy 1 run (conversion failed)
THIRD QUARTER
CR—Barnes 6 run (Woodard from Sooy)
FOURTH QUARTER
CR—Woodard 4 run (conversion failed)
Records—Gateway 2-4, Cumberland 4-2.
