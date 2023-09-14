Cumberland 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Lower Cape May 10 3 0 0 -- 13
FIRST QUARTER
LCM -- Serra 33 field goal
LCM -- Browne 36 pass from Ray (Serra kick)
SECOND QUARTER
LCM -- Serra 38 field goal
