Cumberland high school pivots to remote instruction amid uptick in COVID-19 cases
BRIDGETON — Cumberland Regional School District officials on Monday announced that the high school will be returning to remote learning.

“Beginning Monday, Nov. 30, Cumberland Regional High School will be on fully remote instruction for two weeks,” according to a message on the district’s website. “This decision has been made due to an increasing number of COVID cases in the area, as well as a number of positive and presumed positive cases within the school community.”

Officials will make a determination regarding future plans by Dec. 10, according to the message.

