Cumberland high school pivots to remote instruction amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

BRIDGETON — Cumberland Regional School District officials on Monday announced that the high school will be returning to remote learning.
“Beginning Monday, Nov. 30, Cumberland Regional High School will be on fully remote instruction for two weeks,” according to a message on the district’s website. “This decision has been made due to an increasing number of COVID cases in the area, as well as a number of positive and presumed positive cases within the school community.”
Officials will make a determination regarding future plans by Dec. 10, according to the message.
Please see message from Superintendent Steve Price, and stay tuned to our social media, website, & your email for additional updates. Thank you. Please stay safe and be well. pic.twitter.com/9DtvQK84ns— Cumberland Regional (@CRHSD) November 30, 2020
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!