CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Related to this story
Most Popular
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Plans to build an Amazon delivery facility in the township appear to have been shelved, dampening hopes of bringing the on…
ATLANTIC CITY — Those flocking to the area’s beaches in order to beat the oppressive heat may be in for a shock.
ATLANTIC CITY — Bill Butler, who is homeless, was awake at 7 a.m. on Monday when he and about 20 others were abruptly visited by city official…
A Brigantine man died in a massive crash that closed miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension in Carbon County for hours Friday …
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Staying overnight in a Spirit Halloween store sounds like fun for fans of spooky season.
New Jersey Superior Court Judge Michael Blee has ordered the state to make an immediate payment of $2.36 million to Atlantic County, and more …
CAPE MAY — A proposed million-dollar liquor license transfer before Cape May City Council failed this week for a lack of votes after a lengthy…
Paul Sacco has been actively involved with St. Joseph Academy football for nearly half a century.
Money talked for shareholders and the best business deal for Spirit Airlines walked, starting a long period of uncertainty for Atlantic City’s…
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday released body camera footage of a police-involved shooting in May outside an Absecon Dollar General.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE