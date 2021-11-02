CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
CAPE MAY POINT — The Sisters of Saint Joseph have officially closed their century-old retreat house overlooking the dunes where the Delaware B…
After record low snow in winter 2019-20 as well as a mild winter in 2020-21, this upcoming winter has a higher likelihood of at least reaching…
New Jersey’s biggest and most expensive retail/recreation development has been two decades in the making, next to the N.J. Turnpike in the Mea…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Residents voiced their anger at the Township Council on Tuesday about a proposed alternative-education school that would b…
Somers Point summers without Smitty’s?
Hard Rock wants to build a casino in or near New York City, even as it moves forward with a plan to build another one in North Jersey, about 8…
ATLANTIC CITY — The Board of Education appointed La'Quetta Small to be superintendent of schools in a special meeting packed with supporters T…
Those blocks need it the most, according to Mayor Pete Byron, but he expects the project to be the first in a series of Boardwalk renovations …
Atlantic City police on Friday announced the arrests of five city men and the recovery of eight firearms during two investigations.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE