Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Memo says A.C. High School principal followed district policy in reporting ex-employee's inappropriate conduct
ATLANTIC CITY — A school administrator followed district policy in reporting a former employee’s inappropriate conduct with a student, accordi…
Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday signed an executive order extending the state's COVID-19 public health emergency another 30 days, having done so …
- Updated
Coca-Cola is saying goodbye to 200 brands, or half of its portfolio.
Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen this summer in Atlantic City.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Hobart “Hobie” Young received a chilly reception Monday when he showed up for the virtual meeting of the Upper Township Commi…
ATLANTIC CITY — The Democratic Party’s poor treatment of a loyal African American party worker is one of the main reasons Craig Callaway decid…
Feds bust national fraud ring based in South Jersey that bought used cars with counterfeit stimulus checks
Federal investigators say they smashed a national fraud ring based in South Jersey that used counterfeit stimulus checks to swindle more than …
Superstorm Sandy brought thousands of people to county evacuation shelters at the Jersey Shore in 2012.
ATLANTIC CITY — Officers arrested four city residents and a Ventnor woman Thursday during a street operation along Pacific Avenue focused on d…
Atlantic County health officials reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 5,629. There are no new deaths.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE