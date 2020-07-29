Bridgeton - 3-Year (Vote for 3)
Ricardo Perez
Kenny Smith-Bey Jr.
Erica Williams-Mosley
Albert L Morgan
Commercial Township - 3-Year (Vote for 3)
Karen Stormes-Rivera
Stacy G. Wilson-Smith
Michelle Ronan
Deerfield Township - Cumberland Regional - 3-Year (Vote for 1)
Lisa Trexler
Deerfield Township - 3-Year (Vote for 1)
No Petition Filed
Downe Township - 3-Year (Vote for 3)
Brent R. Daly
Stanley J. Kershaw
Dyron J. Corley
Downe Township - 1-Year Unexpired (Vote for 1)
Kimberly Beardsworth
Fairfield Township - Cumberland Regional - 3-Year (Vote for 1)
Janice Carter
Fairfield Township - 3-Year (Vote for 3)
Erica L. Goodwin
Michael K. Keene
Ruth S. Butler
Fairfield Township - 2-Year Unexpired (Vote for 1)
Albert Winn
Greenwich Township - Cumberland Regional - 3-Year (Vote for 1)
Valerie Wojcik
Greenwich Township - 3-Year (Vote for 3)
Stephen D Barndt
Nicole Bostwick
Shelbi Lockard
Hopewell Township/Shiloh - 3-Year (Vote for 3)
Sharon Campbell
No Petition Filed
No Petition Filed
Lawrence Township - 3-Year (Vote for 2)
Edward J. Cox Jr.
No Petition Filed
Maurice River Township - 3-Year (Vote for 2)
Robert A. Chard
Ashley L. Hughes
Millville - 3-Year (Vote for 3)
Charles Flickinger
Michael J. Beatty
Marissa Ranello
Stephanie Risley
Stow Creek Township - 3-Year (Vote for 3)
Andrea S. Levick
Leigha A. Saulin
Kevin A. Coll Sr.
Upper Deerfield Township - 3-Year (Vote for 2)
Sheetal Patel
Fred E. Pierce Jr.
Vineland - 3-Year (Vote for 3)
Jerald L. Bryant
Dennis Rivera
Tom Ulrich
Meghan Spinelli
Cedric Holmes
