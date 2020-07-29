Bridgeton - 3-Year (Vote for 3)

Ricardo Perez

Kenny Smith-Bey Jr.

Erica Williams-Mosley

Albert L Morgan

Commercial Township - 3-Year (Vote for 3)

Karen Stormes-Rivera

Stacy G. Wilson-Smith

Michelle Ronan

Deerfield Township - Cumberland Regional - 3-Year (Vote for 1)

Lisa Trexler

Deerfield Township - 3-Year (Vote for 1)

No Petition Filed

Downe Township - 3-Year (Vote for 3)

Brent R. Daly

Stanley J. Kershaw

Dyron J. Corley

Downe Township - 1-Year Unexpired (Vote for 1)

Kimberly Beardsworth

Fairfield Township - Cumberland Regional - 3-Year (Vote for 1)

Janice Carter

Fairfield Township - 3-Year (Vote for 3)

Erica L. Goodwin

Michael K. Keene

Ruth S. Butler

Fairfield Township - 2-Year Unexpired (Vote for 1)

Albert Winn

Greenwich Township - Cumberland Regional - 3-Year (Vote for 1)

Valerie Wojcik

Greenwich Township - 3-Year (Vote for 3)

Stephen D Barndt

Nicole Bostwick

Shelbi Lockard

Hopewell Township/Shiloh - 3-Year (Vote for 3)

Sharon Campbell

No Petition Filed

No Petition Filed

Lawrence Township - 3-Year (Vote for 2)

Edward J. Cox Jr.

No Petition Filed

Maurice River Township - 3-Year (Vote for 2)

Robert A. Chard

Ashley L. Hughes

Millville - 3-Year (Vote for 3)

Charles Flickinger

Michael J. Beatty

Marissa Ranello

Stephanie Risley

Stow Creek Township - 3-Year (Vote for 3)

Andrea S. Levick

Leigha A. Saulin

Kevin A. Coll Sr.

Upper Deerfield Township - 3-Year (Vote for 2)

Sheetal Patel

Fred E. Pierce Jr.

Vineland - 3-Year (Vote for 3)

Jerald L. Bryant

Dennis Rivera

Tom Ulrich

Meghan Spinelli

Cedric Holmes

