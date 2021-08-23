Cumberland County rain totals

- Deerfield Township 1.75 In
- Upper Deerfield 1.62 In
- Greenwich 1.0 In
While Cumberland County's totals were on the low end as well, a heavy thunderstorm brought over 2.50 inches of rain to Bridgeton, according to radar. Radar-estimated rainfall is not exact, but it is helpful to gauge how heavy precipitation was in an area without many observations.
