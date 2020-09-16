In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office marked the anniversary of the disappearance of Dulce Maria Alavez from Bridgeton's City Park.
Dulce Maria Alavez would now be 6-years-old, officials said.
"We want the public to know that this investigation is active and will remain so until we determine the circumstances surrounding Dulce's disappearance," according to the post.
Bridgeton police, the Prosecutor's Office, State Police and FBI continue to investigate, officials said.
Anyone with information may contact Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033. Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting to TIP411 with Bridgeton or CCPOTIP in the subtext.
Officials will not ask about immigration status if a resident is a witness in this matter, officials said.
