While the nation waits for votes to be counted across the country, Cumberland County officials wait for votes to be counted by the Cumberland County Board of Elections.

Under New Jersey Election Law, votes are received and counted by the county boards of election which are independent of both county government and the county clerk’s office.

“Our residents are used to the County Clerk’s Office reporting unofficial election results sent to our office by the Board of Election on the night of or in the early morning after the election.” said Cumberland County Clerk Celeste Riley in a written statement.

The Clerk’s office cannot report results until the votes are counted by the Board of Election and reported to us, Riley said.

“The Board of Elections has advised us that there is a large vote by mail turn out and that counting is ongoing,” said Riley in a statement. “The County Clerk’s Office is committed to reporting the results as soon as they are received from the Board of Elections.”

