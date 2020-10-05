Cumberland County officials develop youth trauma protocols

A group of Cumberland County officials are establishing a Cumberland County Youth Trauma Intervention Protocol Program.

The goal of the program is to provide school personnel with notice that a child has witnessed a traumatic event and to handle that child with care.

The officials involved in establishing the program, known as YouthTIP, are Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, Executive County Superintendent Leslie White-Coursey, Vineland Superintendent of Schools Mary Gruccio and acting Vineland police Chief Pedro Casiano.

The program is aimed at providing children who have been exposed to traumatic events with a safe and supportive environment in an academic setting.

“Over the past decade, I have prioritized positive youth outcomes,” Webb-McRae said. “I am eager to lay out another program that gives our next generation the best opportunity at success.”

YouthTip is an iteration of the Handle with Care programs that have been instituted throughout the state after being spearheaded by Middle Township, Cape May County, police Chief Christopher M. Leusner, past president of the New Jersey State Chiefs of Police Association.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.