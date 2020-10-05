Cumberland County law enforcement and schools develop youth trauma protocols

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, along with Executive County Superintendent Leslie White-Coursey, Dr. Mary Gruccio, Vineland Superintendent of Schools, and Acting Chief Pedro Casiano, Vineland Police Department, are coming together to establish the Cumberland County Youth Trauma Intervention Protocol (YouthTIP) Program.

The goal of the program is to provide school personnel with notice that a child has witnessed a traumatic event and to handle that child with care.

This partnership between law enforcement and schools will help provide children who have been exposed to traumatic events with a safe and supportive environment in an academic setting.

“Over the past decade I have prioritized positive youth outcomes,” says Prosecutor Webb-McRae, “I am eager to lay out another program that gives our next generation the best opportunity at success.”

YouthTip is an iteration of the “Handle with Care” programs that have been instituted throughout the state after being spearheaded by Middle Township Police Chief Christopher M. Leusner, past president of the State of New Jersey State Chiefs of Police Association.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.