Cumberland County Clerk's Office reports Election Day problems

New Jersey voters returned to the polls in person Tuesday — and so did some of the issues voters have encountered with in-person voting.

Some Cumberland County voters reported issues with malfunctioning voting machines and polling locations that had been late to open.

Comments about difficulties voting followed a post on Facebook by state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, reporting he was hearing of problems Tuesday morning.

More than 237 people commented, not all with issues, although many complained of longer than usual wait times.

The Cumberland County Clerk’s Office also heard complaints, and issued a statement on its website Tuesday acknowledging the issues, but noted it wasn't responsible for any problems.

“The County Clerk’s office has been made aware of some issues at various polling locations throughout the County,” County Clerk Celeste Riley's statement said. “While my office is not responsible for the voting machines or the operations of the polls on Election Day, Our office staff is here to answer phone calls and assist the Board of Elections with calls from voters.”

Testa is up for reelection Tuesday.

“As a voter, you have a RIGHT to vote, IN-PERSON, at your designated polling place on Election Day,” Testa said on Facebook. “If you are at a polling location that is having issues, please STAY IN LINE!”

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

