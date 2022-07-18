Cristofer Evangelista

Pleasantville
The junior led the team in assists (203) and service points (93). He added 105 digs, 18 kills, 13 aces and four blocks. Evangelista led the Greyhounds to an 11-5 record and to a play-in match for the South Jersey tournament.
