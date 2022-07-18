 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cristofer Evangelista

  • 0
Cristofer Evangelista

Evangelista

Pleasantville

The junior led the team in assists (203) and service points (93). He added 105 digs, 18 kills, 13 aces and four blocks. Evangelista led the Greyhounds to an 11-5 record and to a play-in match for the South Jersey tournament.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News