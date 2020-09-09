Crews are back to work on the demo of the former Trump Plaza. pic.twitter.com/2jTnAARYMi— David Danzis (@ACPressDanzis) September 9, 2020
Construction crews are continuing the process of preparing the former Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City for its demolition.
The property, owned by billionaire Carl Icahn, is slated to implode early next year.
Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino opened on May 14, 1984, and closed for good Sept. 16, 2014, one of four resort casinos to close that year.
Donald Trump himself was no longer an owner at the time of its closure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.