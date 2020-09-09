Construction crews are continuing the process of preparing the former Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City for its demolition.

The property,  owned by billionaire Carl Icahn, is slated to implode early next year. 

Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino opened on May 14, 1984, and closed for good Sept. 16, 2014, one of four resort casinos to close that year.

Donald Trump himself was no longer an owner at the time of its closure.

