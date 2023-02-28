Crest Savings recently presented a $25,000 check to Cape Regional Health System, completing the bank’s $100,000 pledge toward the hospital’s Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center Capital Campaign.

The check was presented by Tony DeSalle, bank president, and Jodie DiEduardo, senior vice president of community Banking. Receiving the check on behalf of Cape Regional was Sonja Jones, RN, MSM, director of surgical services; Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, president and CEO, Cape Regional Health System; and Thomas J. Piratzky, CFRE, vice president of the Cape Regional Foundation.

“We are proud to partner with our friends at Cape Regional Health System, and we applaud their commitment to providing the most advanced care in such a beautiful and state-of-the-art facility,” DeSalle said in a release.