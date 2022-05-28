CRDA OKs grants for Trucking School scholarships, Summer Concerts & Events

ATLANTIC CITY — Tuition scholarships are now available for the first 15 Atlantic City residents enrolled in the future trucking school at Bader Field.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority board recently approved a $75,000 grant for the Ernest Trans School of Trucking, enough to cover the roughly $5,000 tuition costs for up to 15 students.

The authority also approved a $210,000 loan for the school for the purchase of three truck cabs and trailers.

Set to open in late July, the school will use the vehicles as part of the preparation for their Class "A" commercial driver’s license exam.

“We teach them how to be safe,” said Lorenzo Smith, who owns Ernest Trans School with his Atlantic City High School classmate Umar Shannon. He said with a full trailer, the trucks can be about 72 feet in length and weigh up to 80,000 pounds. “We teach them how to do certain maneuvers… backing into docks, backing around various equipment.”

In addition to learning road skills in the Surf Stadium parking lots at Bader Field, there is classroom work. After 160 hours of instruction, instructors can sign off on students to take their road test with the DMV, Smith said.

The program is enrolling 20 students in its first class, Smith said, and four spots have already been filled.

Anyone interested in applying can inquire with Ernest Trans School through its website. A Class D license, the state’s basic driver’s license, is required to enroll.

“These are two local boys that have done great for themselves and they want to come back and give back to their community,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. told the CRDA board.

In other business, the state agency authorized the receipt of grants from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities for two new electric vehicle charging stations at the Atlantic City Convention Center garage and to replace the six charging stations at the Wave Garage that are no longer up to date.

The board approved spending up to $1 million over two years on Spectra Venue Management’s agreement with Environmental Design Inc. for as-needed consulting services on the convention center and Boardwalk Hall, as well as an 18-month contract of up to $1.125 million with Masterpiece Design for advertising services.

The CRDA also extended a one-year, $116,000 contract with CTM Media Group to distribute the Atlantic City Visitor Map and Atlantic City Restaurant Week Rack Card and awarded a three- year $100,000 economic development grant for the Absecon Lighthouse to support the tourist destination’s operations during the off-season.

The authority also signed off on various grants to support community events and entertainment in Atlantic City including:

• Up to $200,000 to the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation for the production of 10 jazz concerts at Kennedy Plaza and three others at Browns Park;

• Up to $50,000 annually for three years to the Jewish Community Center of Atlantic County to support the Atlantic City race series in 2022, 2023 and 2024;

• Up to $278,893 to JudiLudi Productions to produce and market “Broadway on the Boardwalk” shows at Kennedy Plaza;

• Up to $182,896 to the National Rhythm and Blues Music Society to fund the free summer concert series at Gardner’s Basin;

• Up to $186,200 to Ton Mary to present the 2022 Summer Concert Series – Mardi Gras AC at Kennedy Plaza.

