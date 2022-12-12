CRDA in negotiations to purchase Atlantic City warehouse and office for SID

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority seems ready to spend millions on new offices and a warehouse for the Special Improvement District.

The authority's Board of Directors authorized the executive director to purchase a property at 1810 Baltic Ave. and established a fund reservation of $3.58 million at a special meeting Nov. 30.

That resolution was the only item on the agenda. According to the resolution, the property is being purchased as a warehouse and office building for the Special Improvement District. It is one block north of Tanger Outlets and close to the Atlantic City Convention Center. The property is also across Baltic Avenue from a parking lot where a new grocery store is planned. State and local officials broke ground on that project more than a year ago, but the site shows no sign of that project starting.

The property in negotiation for purchase is currently home to an electrical supply company, Kendall Electric. The property caters to professional contractors but is also open to the public for retail sales.

On Monday, store employees said CRDA staff had visited the property several times but that they had no information about the sale.

“We’re completely out of the loop,” said Ed Walton, site manager for the property for Kendall Electric. That company has other locations in New Jersey and in eight other states.

CRDA staff declined to provide details on plans for the property beyond what was included on the meeting agenda. At the Nov. 30 meeting, CRDA authorized executive director Sean Pattwell to negotiate an agreement for the building and approved funds for the purchase, as well as “pre- and post-acquisition costs.”

It is not a done deal, according to property owner Gary Lowenstein, who confirmed he was in discussions for purchase of the property.

“The deal is not final,” he said Monday.

Public records indicate the land at 1810 Baltic Ave. has been valued at just over $1 million, with the building assessed at $125,500.

The SID improves safety and cleanliness in Atlantic City’s tourism district, according to the CRDA website. “The SID division is comprised of a General Maintenance group of 45 team members, a 32-member Ambassador/Environmental Services group, and works alongside the Atlantic City Police Department Tourism District Patrol Unit to conduct the Neighborhood Community Officer program,” reads a description on the website.

The efforts include cleaning and maintaining public areas, looking after the Boardwalk restrooms, maintaining the CRDA fleet, and supporting large special events and other projects, according to the =website.

An additional tax assessment on commercial properties within the district helps fund the work, but a larger percentage comes from the CRDA.

The SID budget for 2023, approved by the CRDA board in October and released last week after a request filed through the Open Public Records Act, shows $8.99 million in spending planned, including $3.9 million in salaries and benefits, and an additional $2.6 million for outside services and $1.25 million for professional services.

The total amount to be spent is an increase from 2021, the most recent SID budget posted on the CRDA website, when the total expense was budgeted at $8.3 million. That, in turn, was an increase over 2020, when the total SID expense was $7.7 million, according to the budget documents.

The approved budget for 2023 projects $1.2 million in revenue from the SID assessment, and an additional $8 million from CRDA’s tourism district subsidy to support the work.

The next planned meeting of the CRDA board is Dec. 20. Meetings are held remotely. Details on how to call in to the public meeting can be found at njcrda.com.