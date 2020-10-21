CRDA funds anti-human trafficking plan, Murphy vs. indoor dining and more

Volunteers of America Delaware Valley has received a $233,945 grant from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to start a pilot program to combat the problem of human trafficking in Atlantic City. Traffickers take advantage of the area's many hotels and use force, drugs and coercion to prey on vulnerable victims, CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty said.
Gov. Phil Murphy said now is not the time to increase capacity for indoor dining as temperatures fall and COVID-19 cases increase. The statement came hours after Murphy vetoed a bill that would help restaurants already limited on numbers of patrons.
Blind people will be able to vote independently Nov. 3 thanks to technology demonstrated Tuesday at the John D. Young Memorial Lions Blind Center. Machine technician Diana Pineda, of Atlantic City, said the machines will be in each of the 74 polling places in Atlantic County.
New Jerseyans' opinions on state and federal responses to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are strongly influenced by their political views, according to Stockton University poll results released Tuesday morning. More than half, or 54%, gave positive ratings to Gov. Phil Murphy, while only one in three did for President Donald J. Trump, according to the poll. A majority, or 55%, rated Trump's response as poor.
Jacob Weeks, 18, of Linwood, scored twice to lead the Mainland Mustangs to a 6-1 victory over Pleasantville in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Tuesday in Linwood. Mainland improved to 4-2. Mainland sophomore Jeff Thomas made four saves.
