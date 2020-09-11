The Saracini-O'Neill Atlantic City Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony will be augmented this year by some of the $17,005 that the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority allocated in July. Four South Jersey Sept. 11 victims will be honored Friday — Victor Saracini, John P. O'Neill, Patricia Cody and Andrew Alameno.
Wildwood Crest's community united to keep the Flags for Freedom tradition alive this year. Each year, students plant more than 1,200 American flags in every corner in the community. The flags are placed at dusk, so when residents wake on the morning of Sept. 11, the patriotic display is in place throughout the town.
A pharmaceutical sales representative, Keith Ritson, 40, of the Bayville section of Berkeley Township, Ocean County, has been indicted in an ongoing $50 million prescription fraud scheme that targeted state health care in South Jersey. Ritson also faces additional charges of conspiring to commit money laundering and substantive counts of money laundering.
Brandon Paasch, a 19-year-old Freehold Township resident, will be one of the featured riders Friday through Sunday at the MotoAmerica Championship Series at the New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville. Paasch, a Monmouth County resident who first raced at Millville as a youngster in 2009, competes in the Supersport (600 cubic centimeters motorcycles) class.
Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Club members are expected this weekend in Wildwood, police said, even though an annual motorcycle event they frequent, Roar to the Shore, has been canceled. A report from the State Commission of Investigation Wednesday detailed incidents involving the group in recent years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.