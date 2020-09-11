Annual 9/11 Ceremony

The annual 9/11 ceremony took place near the Boardwalk in Atlantic City on Jackson Avenue. Sept. 11, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The Saracini-O'Neill Atlantic City Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony will be augmented this year by some of the $17,005 that the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority allocated in July. Four South Jersey Sept. 11 victims will be honored Friday — Victor Saracini, John P. O'Neill, Patricia Cody and Andrew Alameno.

Wildwood Crest's community united to keep the Flags for Freedom tradition alive this year. Each year, students plant more than 1,200 American flags in every corner in the community. The flags are placed at dusk, so when residents wake on the morning of Sept. 11, the patriotic display is in place throughout the town. 

A pharmaceutical sales representative, Keith Ritson, 40, of the Bayville section of Berkeley Township, Ocean County, has been indicted in an ongoing $50 million prescription fraud scheme that targeted state health care in South Jersey. Ritson also faces additional charges of conspiring to commit money laundering and substantive counts of money laundering. 

Brandon Paasch, a 19-year-old Freehold Township resident, will be one of the featured riders Friday through Sunday at the MotoAmerica Championship Series at the New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville. Paasch, a Monmouth County resident who first raced at Millville as a youngster in 2009, competes in the Supersport (600 cubic centimeters motorcycles) class. 

Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Club members are expected this weekend in Wildwood, police said, even though an annual motorcycle event they frequent, Roar to the Shore, has been canceled. A report from the State Commission of Investigation Wednesday detailed incidents involving the group in recent years.

Roar to Shore

The annual Roar to the Shore brings thousands of motorcyclists to the Wildwoods, including members of the Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Club.

