Crawfish at PJ Buckets

Most seafood in the United States is pretty universally available. You’ll see shrimp, lobster, salmon and swordfish on menus from here to Santa Cruz, but when it comes to crawfish, well, that can be pretty hard to come by outside of the bayou.

Like miniature lobsters, these “mudbugs” as they are sometimes called, are found throughout the swamps and bayous of Cajun country. Though we enjoyed them in many dishes of various styles in New Orleans – including an utterly incredible crawfish etouffee at Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar - perhaps the most traditional way to enjoy crawfish is boiled in some tasty Cajun spices, which is exactly how they offer them at PJ Buckets in Ventnor.

PJ Buckets opened last year and quickly earned a reputation for serving up some superb seafood boils as well as sandwiches and sides. Their boils come in a variety of flavors, but if you are choosing one with crawfish, you gotta get the Louisiana-style (obviously). But you also need to be aware that the level of heat varies greatly even within the Louisiana style, and they even have one called “death,” so you need to be very specific about how hot you want your crawfish to come.

Those looking for something on a bun can opt for the crawfish roll, which is similar to a lobster roll and comes topped with butter and dusted with Cajun spices.

PJ Buckets is located at 115 N. Dorset Ave. in Ventnor. Go to PJBuckets.com.

