 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash cause delays on the Garden State Parkway northbound in Somers Point
0 comments
top story

Crash cause delays on the Garden State Parkway northbound in Somers Point

071721-pac-nws-gspcrash

One of two northbound lanes on the Garden State Parkway was closed on Friday morning after a two-car collision around 9:30 a.m.

SOMERS POINT — One of two northbound lanes on the Garden State Parkway was closed Friday morning after a two-car collision around 9:30 a.m.

The crash took place just north of Exit 30, along a section of concrete barrier where a project has led to narrow lanes.

Police and ambulances were on scene. There was no immediate information about injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News