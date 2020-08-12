Crabby Jack’s at The Crab Trap is the seasonal deck restaurant Somers Point locals look forward to opening every year. With a few modifications in place this year —according to their Facebook page, they have abandoned their usual “seat yourself” policy, and of course social distancing practices and masks are being implemented — it feels like summer as usual at Crabby Jack’s. Get there for the deviled clams, tuna tacos, or just the view of the bay with an Oranj Crush in hand. Located at 2 Broadway in Somers Point. Go to CrabbyJacksNJ.com for more information.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments