COVID Updates :Atlantic County sees 141 more positive tests, 2 deaths

Atlantic County on Sunday reported 141 more people in the county have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and 2 more people here have died of the pandemic.

Those who died were a 68-year-old Atlantic City man and an 81-year-old Galloway man who was a long-term care resident.

There have been a total of 20,157 cases in the county to date, according to the data, causing a total of 490 confirmed deaths. The state says another 24 people probably died of the virus.

To date, according to the state Health Department, 28,650 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county. Of those, 5,765 were second doses.

Weekly COVID-19 drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield is available by appointment from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday. Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-285-2684 or online at https://booknow-atlco.appointment-plus.com/b8nr4gd8/.

Testing at the Galloway Township library branch of the Atlantic County library system has been extended through February 11, weekdays only. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will also be accepted. Visit www.aclink.org to learn more.