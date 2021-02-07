COVID Updates :Atlantic County sees 141 more positive tests, 2 deaths

Atlantic County on Sunday reported 141 more people in the county have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and 2 more people here have died of the pandemic.
Those who died were a 68-year-old Atlantic City man and an 81-year-old Galloway man who was a long-term care resident.
There have been a total of 20,157 cases in the county to date, according to the data, causing a total of 490 confirmed deaths. The state says another 24 people probably died of the virus.
To date, according to the state Health Department, 28,650 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county. Of those, 5,765 were second doses.
Weekly COVID-19 drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield is available by appointment from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday. Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-285-2684 or online at https://booknow-atlco.appointment-plus.com/b8nr4gd8/.
Testing at the Galloway Township library branch of the Atlantic County library system has been extended through February 11, weekdays only. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will also be accepted. Visit www.aclink.org to learn more.
A list of additional COVID-19 test sites in Atlantic County is available at: https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp/.
Cape May reports
The Cape May County Department of Health announced this weekend that 38 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, and a 78-year-old man from Ocean City died.
A total of 6,177 COVID-19 confirmed and probable cases have been diagnosed in the county during the pandemic, and the vast majority of those are now off quarantine, according to the report. There have been 146 confirmed deaths and another 22 probablle deaths from COVID.
The state Department of Health reported 13,972 vaccine doses have been administered in the county, and of those 2,907 were second doses.
The report said COVID-19 cases are continuing to decrease in the county. Cases were down 24% when comparing Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 to the seven days prior, according to the daily data provided by the Cape May County Department of Health.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.
