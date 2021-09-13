COVID a long way from becoming ordinary seasonal illness, NJ officials warn

Despite decreases in the COVID-19 death rate because of improvements like vaccines, the new disease is still killing at four to five times the rate of a bad flu season, state officials said at Gov. Phil Murphy's Monday press briefing.
"We are at 4,000 to 5,000 per year deaths from COVID at the current rate," said Ed Lifschitz, medical director for communicable disease at the New Jersey Department of Health, who said he objects somewhat to comparing the two.
More than 24,000 people in the state have died of COVID-19 illness since the pandemic began about 18 months ago, so the annual death rate early in the pandemic was much higher than it is now.
"You are comparing it to the worst communicable disease prior to COVID that's occurred on a regular basis. ... In a typical bad flu season we'd lose roughly 1,000 individuals," Lifschitz said.
Even if COVID got down to killing 1,000 a year on average, "would I consider that a success? That we 'only' lose 1,000 people a year to a disease that is largely preventable? I certainly wouldn't be happy with that. I would want to go further," Lifschitz said.
He could not say when COVID-19 might become a common, endemic illness handled like other infectious diseases.
The terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, killed 750 New Jerseyans, Murphy said, calling it a "staggering loss" and saying losing 1,000 people a year in the state to flu or any other preventable disease is also unacceptable.
In response to a journalist's question, Murphy said employees who are fired by private employers for refusing to get a COVID vaccine may be eligible for unemployment, but determinations are made on a variety of factors and on a case-by-case basis.
Currently the state requires employers with more than 100 employees to either require the vaccine or mandate regular COVID-19 testing.
But some employers may decide on their own to go further with a mandate, Murphy said.
Ventilator use in the state has increased 20% over the past two weeks, going from 111 to 131 currently, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.
"But it's still 53% lower than the April 2021 peak, 76% lower than the December 2020 peak and 93% lower than the April 2020 peak," Persichilli said.
The state is still awaiting guidance from the federal government on how to proceed with a booster shot program.
There are now 5.7 million people fully vaccinated in New Jersey, Murphy said, and another 739,000 are partly vaccinated. More than 67,000 people living with immune deficiency disorders have received a third dose of vaccine.
"Vaccines work and they work well," Murphy said, after going over data showing that just 3% of those in the hospital for COVID illness were fully vaccinated during the week of Aug. 23 to Aug. 29. None of the COVID deaths were of fully vaccinated people, he said.
There were 1,498 new positive tests reported Monday for a statewide positivity rate of 5.32%. The positivity rate still remains highest in the southern region at 7.04%. The rate of transmission statewide is 1.01, meaning each infected person passes it along to just slightly more than one other person.
On Monday, 1,114 people were reported hospitalized for COVID illness, and of those 248 were in the Intensive Care Unit. Of those in ICU, 131 people were on ventilators, according to the state.
Four new COVID deaths were confirmed Monday. The total of COVID-related deaths in the state is now 24,313.
More than 77% of staff in long-term care facilities are now fully vaccinated, Persichilli said. Sunday was the state-imposed deadline for workers in those settings to either get vaccinated or be subject to regular COVID testing, she said. The federal government also requires vaccination for health care workers in facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid dollars, or face the loss of that income.
Murphy announced late last month that all school and state employees, including those at public colleges, will be required to be vaccinated by Oct. 18, or undergo at least weekly testing.
During the briefing, there was also discussion of emergency assistance for those affected by Hurricane Ida, which passed through the state early this month.
Col. Pat Callahan of the State Police said 31,000 people have applied for FEMA assistance since the devastating storm damaged parts of the state, and FEMA has 410 employees in New Jersey and 16 disaster survivor assistance teams that have visited 1,800 families.
About $5 million in assistance so far has been approved, Callahan said.
Murphy is expected to hold another COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
