COVID a long way from becoming ordinary seasonal illness, NJ officials warn

Despite decreases in the COVID-19 death rate because of improvements like vaccines, the new disease is still killing at four to five times the rate of a bad flu season, state officials said at Gov. Phil Murphy's Monday press briefing.

"We are at 4,000 to 5,000 per year deaths from COVID at the current rate," said Ed Lifschitz, medical director for communicable disease at the New Jersey Department of Health, who said he objects somewhat to comparing the two.

More than 24,000 people in the state have died of COVID-19 illness since the pandemic began about 18 months ago, so the annual death rate early in the pandemic was much higher than it is now.

"You are comparing it to the worst communicable disease prior to COVID that's occurred on a regular basis. ... In a typical bad flu season we'd lose roughly 1,000 individuals," Lifschitz said.

Even if COVID got down to killing 1,000 a year on average, "would I consider that a success? That we 'only' lose 1,000 people a year to a disease that is largely preventable? I certainly wouldn't be happy with that. I would want to go further," Lifschitz said.

He could not say when COVID-19 might become a common, endemic illness handled like other infectious diseases.