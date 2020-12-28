COVID-19 vaccinations start for long-term care residents, staff

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities across the state are starting to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, state officials said Monday.

“With each passing day, our vaccination program is growing a little larger and a lot stronger,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during a Monday briefing with other state officials. “With the near year, we are looking forward to the opening of our six vaccination mega-sites and the further expansion of our vaccine efforts and the continued movement through each priority group … We are ready for this moment and we know countless residents, more importantly, are as well.”

The first two long-term care vaccine recipients were 130-year-old Roosevelt Care Center resident Mildred Clements and nurse Esther Moodey in Middlesex County earlier Monday. This is the second demographic, behind healthcare workers, to receive the vaccine.

State officials previously said that The Atlantic City Convention Center will serve as a “mega” vaccination site starting early next month, one of six sites across the state.

“Long-term care facilities across New Jersey and the entire nation have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Murphy said. “Over the past nine months, we have paid an incredible cost, but today is another positive step forward in our fight against this virus.”