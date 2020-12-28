COVID-19 vaccinations start for long-term care residents, staff

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities across the state are starting to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, state officials said Monday.
“With each passing day, our vaccination program is growing a little larger and a lot stronger,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during a Monday briefing with other state officials. “With the near year, we are looking forward to the opening of our six vaccination mega-sites and the further expansion of our vaccine efforts and the continued movement through each priority group … We are ready for this moment and we know countless residents, more importantly, are as well.”
The first two long-term care vaccine recipients were 130-year-old Roosevelt Care Center resident Mildred Clements and nurse Esther Moodey in Middlesex County earlier Monday. This is the second demographic, behind healthcare workers, to receive the vaccine.
State officials previously said that The Atlantic City Convention Center will serve as a “mega” vaccination site starting early next month, one of six sites across the state.
“Long-term care facilities across New Jersey and the entire nation have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Murphy said. “Over the past nine months, we have paid an incredible cost, but today is another positive step forward in our fight against this virus.”
Through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, officials already have 299 long-term care facilities scheduled and over 83,000 residents and staff slated to receive vaccinations through the beginning of February, with more sites to be added in the coming weeks, officials said.
“Throughout this pandemic, the residents and staff of our long-term care facilities have been among the most severely impacted,” said Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “With the start of this large-scale vaccination effort today, we are continuing to strengthen protections for our most vulnerable populations, along with the staff who have been truly courageous in caring for them.”
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 2,745, bringing the total to 463,965, Murphy said. There have been 21 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 16,706 with 1,945 probable deaths.
There are 3,684 people hospitalized across the state, including 715 people in intensive care and 505 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 10.98%, while the rate of transmission is .96.
South Jersey’s positivity rate is 12.63%, Persichilli said.
Also during the briefing, Murphy urged residents to keep their New Year’s Eve gatherings small, with only people from the same household.
“This is not the year for a wild New Year’s Eve party – I hope that year comes again, soon,” Murphy said. “Even Times Square in New York City will be empty.”
GALLERY: New Jersey administers state's 1st COVID-19 vaccine to nurse
An emergency room nurse at Newark's University Hospital on Tuesday became the first in New Jersey to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Maritza Beniquez, center, an emergency room nurse at Newark’s University Hospital, thanks God alongside Gov. Phil Murphy and New Jersey Health…
15 December 2020 - The first COVID-19 vaccination to be administered in New Jersey is prepared at University Hospital. Kirsten Luce for The Ne…
15 December 2020 - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, center, arrives at University Hospital to watch the first COVID-19 vaccinations be adminis…
15 December 2020 - Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson, right, gives a vaccination to Justin Sambol, right, Senior Associate Dean for Cli…
15 December 2020 - Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson, right, asks medical questions before giving a vaccination to Justin Sambol, right…
15 December 2020 - The COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Newark, NJ, where the first vaccines were administered in New Jersey. Kirste…
15 December 2020 - Ambulatory Care Technician Kiara Mora Vasquez prepares to give a vaccination for COVID-19 at University Hospital in Newark,…
15 December 2020 - Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson, right, administers a vaccination for COVID-19 to a Medical Office Assistant Yveli…
15 December 2020 - Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson, right, administers a vaccination for COVID-19 to a Medical Office Assistant Yveli…
15 December 2020 - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, right, watches as Maritza Beniquez, RN, reacts after receiving a vaccination for COVID-19 …
15 December 2020 - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, right, watches as Maritza Beniquez, RN, reacts after receiving a vaccination for COVID-19 …
15 December 2020 - Maritza Beniquez, RN, receives a vaccination from Sady Ferguson, left, for COVID-19 at University Hospital in Newark, NJ. B…
15 December 2020 - Maritza Beniquez, RN, receives a vaccination from Sady Ferguson, left, for COVID-19 at University Hospital in Newark, NJ. B…
Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference Dec. 15 after witnessing the first coronavirus vaccinations at University Hospital's COVID-19…
