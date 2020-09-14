New Jersey officials reported 346 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus and three additional deaths related to the virus during a press briefing Monday.

Since March 4, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases statewide is 196,968. A total of 14,245 New Jersey residents have died. 

Gov. Phil Murphy said another 1,789 death cases were probable.

The daily positive rate was 1.82% on Sept. 10. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.06.

As of Sunday morning, there were 420 patients hospitalized, with 216 having tested positive for COVID-19 and the remaining 204 awaiting test results. Ninety-one patients were listed as being in intensive care and 41 ventilators were in use.

State Department of Health Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli warned residents of a potential "twindemic" this fall. Persichilli said health officials were concerned about a severe flu season combined with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, which would put a strain on hospitals and healthcare providers.

