Patient First is providing COVID-19 testing at its Sicklerville, New Jersey, location at 606 Cross Keys Road. Virus Testing is available only at designated Patient First testing centers and is by appointment only.
The test that is offered is the RT-PCR (Reverse Transcriptase – Polymerase Chain Reaction) molecular diagnostic test. The test sample is collected at Patient First and is sent to a reference lab for testing.
COVID-19 Virus Testing is also available at the Patient First centers in Hamilton, Cherry Hill and Voorhees.
