COVID-19 restrictions easing today
COVID-19 restrictions easing today

On March 27 2021, in Ocean City, the boardwalk was alive with visitors a week before the Easter Holiday.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Significant decreases in the state's COVID-19 capacity limits begin today.

First announced by Gov. Phil Murphy on May 3, the changes allow restaurants, stores, casinos, salons, barber shops, gyms, indoor and outdoor pools, amusement facilities, places of worship, and theaters to operate at 100% capacity so long as 6-foot social distancing and masking requirements remain in place.

Additionally, there will no longer be a limit on party size per table (previously at eight people); no limit on outdoor gatherings; 250-person limit on catered events, funeral or memorial services, performances, political activities, and commercial gathering; and 30% capacity limit for indoor fixed-seat venues with 1,000 seats or more such as concerts and sporting events.

Two days after his initial announcement, Murphy added that interstate indoor youth sports competitions could also return May 19.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

