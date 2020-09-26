 Skip to main content
COVID-19 cases in New Jersey to 202,850, deaths to 14,312
The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey has increased by 760, bringing the total to 202,850, Gov. Phil Murphy posted on his Twitter account Saturday.

The number of confirmed deaths has increased by six, bringing the total to 14,312 fatalities, according to the Tweet. 

