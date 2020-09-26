COVID-19 cases in New Jersey to 202,850, deaths to 14,312

The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey has increased by 760, bringing the total to 202,850, Gov. Phil Murphy posted on his Twitter account Saturday.
The number of confirmed deaths has increased by six, bringing the total to 14,312 fatalities, according to the Tweet.
#COVID19 UPDATE: New Jersey has 760 new positive cases, pushing our cumulative total to 202,850.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 26, 2020
Sadly, we are reporting six new confirmed COVID-19 deaths for a total of 14,312 lives lost.
