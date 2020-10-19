COVID-19 cases are rising fast in Pa. and NJ., but hospitals are not burdened -- yet. Here's why.

“In the initial phases of the pandemic in the spring, there was limited testing capacity, so only the most symptomatic people were tested and they tended to be further along in their illness,” said Donald Yealy, senior medical director and chair of emergency medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. “Now, we’re detecting the virus in people who are younger and less sick. And we know how to manage patients better, so fewer wind up in the ICU.”

Some experts speculate that certain variants of the virus have become less virulent, but that hasn’t been proved. What has been proved is that precautions — social distancing, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and especially masking — can reduce transmission of the virus.

The problem, of course, is that as people resume more and more normal activities and cold weather drives them indoors, there will be safeguard slip-ups and riskier gatherings.

“There is a lot more activity than in the spring,” said P.J. Brennan, chief medical officer of the University of Pennsylvania Medical System. “People are back in schools, athletic activities have resumed, people are dining out, and we’re indoors more.”