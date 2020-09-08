State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
It will be livestreamed here.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH8YwF0eRl9E5lpGj8OaiLg
In addition, Murphy is scheduled to call in at 8:05 a.m. to "WPG Talk Radio" hosted by Harry Hurley to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus. Then, at 8:30 a.m., he is scheduled to appear on "CNN New Day.”
So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,037 cases with 246 deaths and 2,738 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,187 cases with 89 deaths and 990 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,148 cases with 147 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
