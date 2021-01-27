 Skip to main content
COVID-19 briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday
coronavirus press briefing

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy during his daily coronavirus press briefing at the War Memorial in Trenton, NJ on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Photo by Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

 Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday will hold a COVID-19 briefing with state officials at 1 p.m.

Joining the governor will be state Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli and State Police Superintendent Colonel Pat Callahan.

It will be streamed lived here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 18,718 cases with 446 deaths and 7,513 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 5,733 cases with 162 deaths and 5,020 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 10,648 cases with 274 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Breaking News