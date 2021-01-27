COVID-19 briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday will hold a COVID-19 briefing with state officials at 1 p.m.

Joining the governor will be state Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli and State Police Superintendent Colonel Pat Callahan.

It will be streamed lived here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 18,718 cases with 446 deaths and 7,513 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 5,733 cases with 162 deaths and 5,020 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 10,648 cases with 274 deaths.

