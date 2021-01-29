COVID-19 briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday will hold a COVID-19 briefing with state officials.

Scheduled for 1 p.m., the briefing will also include state Department of Health Deputy Commissioner for Public Health Services Dr. David Adinaro, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan. and State Police Superintendent Colonel Pat Callahan.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 18,958 cases with 453 deaths and 7,593 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 5,839 cases with 162 deaths and 5,132 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 10,775 cases with 284 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

