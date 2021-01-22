COVID-19 briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

Joining the governor will be state Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, state Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 17,871 cases with 422 deaths and 7,207 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 5,499 cases with 154 deaths and 4,735 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 10,173 cases with 272 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

