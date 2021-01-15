COVID-19 briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday will hold a COVID-19 briefing with state officials.

Scheduled for 1 p.m., the briefing will also include state Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli and State Police Superintendent Colonel Pat Callahan.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 16,662 cases with 399 deaths and 7,207 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 5,118 cases with 151 deaths and 4,326 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 9,536 cases with 252 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

