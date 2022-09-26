cover story

Potential ideas:
November is Lung cancer awareness month and Atlantic County is a highly affected. Brian from shore can put me in touch with a doctor talk about prevention, why its so high in Atlantic county, ways to treat and help.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Delaney Crawford
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today