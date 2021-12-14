Cousin’s Restaurant

 Skip to main content
So maybe going out for dinner on Christmas Eve seems like a hassle, especially when you have to finish getting presents wrapped for Christmas morning. But, then again, cooking a big elaborate dinner seems like even MORE of a hassle! The solution is simple: Order Christmas Eve dinner from Cousin’s in Ocean City and let takeout be your solution. This holiday they will offer honey-baked ham served with candied sweet potatoes, smashed potatoes, green beans and a house salad. The dinner serves six people and costs $70. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance by calling 609-399-9462. Cousin’s is located at 104 Asbury Ave. in Ocean City. Go to CousinsToGo.com.

