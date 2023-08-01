Democrat incumbent Robert A Austino will face off against a Republican in the race for the county sheriff's office.
Democrat Nicasio Acevedo and Republican Rudolph "Skip" Luisi are running for the county surrogate's office.
Six candidate have filed to run for three open seats on the county Board of Commissioners. Republicans Sandra J. Taylor, Art L. Marchand and James Sauro are running on a ticket. While Democrat John P. Capizola Jr., LaRae Smith and Joseph "Joeigh" S. Parella Sr. are running on a ticket.
