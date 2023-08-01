Republican incumbent Dennis Levinson will be challenged by Democrat Margaret "Peggy" Capone in the race for the county executive office.
Republicans John W. Risley Jr., an incumbent, and June Byrnes will face off against Democrats Kim O'Brien and Habib Rehman in the race for two at-large seats on the county Board of Commissioners.
Republican incumbent Andrew Parker will be challenged by Democrat Hector Tavarez for a seat on the county Board of Commissioners representing the 3rd District.
