Republican incumbent Robert A. Nelson is running unopposed for the county sheriff.
Republican incumbent E. Marie Hayes will be challenged by Beverly McCall are running for county surrogate.
Republicans Will Morey, an incumbent; Melanie Collette and Democrat Patricia O'Connor are running for two seats on the county Board of Commissioners.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Digital Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today