Republican incumbent Jeffrey W. Moran is running against Democrat Charles D. Bauer in the races for the county surrogates office.
Republican Frank Sadeghi and Democrat Roxanne L. Barnes will face off for a seat on the Board of Commissioners. Long-time board member Joseph Vicari announced in February he would not seek re-election.
Nicholas Huba
Digital Editor
