Council member Kaleem Shabazz urges communities of color to receive vaccination

"As we know, citizens of color are dying from COVID-19 at three times the rate of whites. There is a special urgency for people of color to be vaccinated" stated Third ward Council Man and NAACP President, Kaleem Shabazz, in his latest newsletter.

His efforts to inform the community includes a weekly radio segment with Dr. Wilson Washington, a health officer based in A.C, regarding COVID-19 and health crises in communities of color. Listeners can tune in on WEHA 88.7 and 100.3 every Tuesday at 5:00 PM.

Additionally, a Zoom Town hall is being arranged with health professionals and religious leaders of color to address the Virus. Plus, Shabazz is focusing on overcoming health disparities by organizing a forum for health care professionals. furthermore, "Information Teams" are in development to provide accurate information to community members.

Residents with general COVID-19 questions may call 211. Those who require medical information on symptoms or proper steps to take if exposed to the virus, may reach a healthcare professional by calling 1-800-962-1253. Both lines are reachable 24/7.

To reach vaccine appointment support individuals may call 1-855-568-0545 from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. finally, residents may text NJCOVID to 898-211 to receive updates and alerts. For more information please visit https://covid19.nj.gov.