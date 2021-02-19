 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Council member Kaleem Shabazz urges communities of color to receive vaccination
0 comments

Council member Kaleem Shabazz urges communities of color to receive vaccination

  • 0

LEDE

Make this the overall sentence. Someone is doing something somewhere at some tome and for some reason.

"As we know, citizens of color are dying from COVID-19 at three times the rate of whites. There is a special urgency for people of color to be vaccinated" stated Third ward Council Man and NAACP President, Kaleem Shabazz, in his latest newsletter.

His efforts to inform the community includes a weekly radio segment  with Dr. Wilson Washington, a health officer based in A.C, regarding COVID-19 and health crises in communities of color. Listeners can tune in on WEHA 88.7 and 100.3 every Tuesday at 5:00 PM. 

Additionally, a Zoom Town hall is being arranged with health professionals and religious leaders of color to address the Virus. Plus, Shabazz is focusing on overcoming health disparities by organizing a forum for health care professionals. furthermore, "Information Teams" are in development to provide accurate information to community members. 

Residents with general COVID-19 questions may call 211. Those who require medical information on symptoms or  proper steps to take if exposed to the virus, may reach a healthcare professional by calling 1-800-962-1253. Both lines are reachable 24/7. 

To reach vaccine appointment support individuals may call 1-855-568-0545 from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. finally, residents may text NJCOVID to 898-211 to receive updates and alerts. For more information please visit https://covid19.nj.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News