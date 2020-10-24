Costello's goal wins it for Lacey

Lacey Township High School’s Alyssa Costello scored the only goal of the game in the third quarter to give the Lions field hockey team a 1-0 win over host Donovan Catholic on Friday.
Maeve Meehan recorded the shutout with eight saves. Lacey improved to 4-3. Caitriona Kinnevy and Evelynn Sernotti combinded for nine saves for Donovan Catholic (3-4).
Boys soccer
From Friday
Atlantic Christian 1,
Pilgrim Academy 0
Aaron Glancey scored the winning goal for visiting Atlantic Christian, and Manny Johnson assisted.
Malachi Greene had 11 saves for the shutout.
Oakcrest 9,
St. Joseph Academy 0
Andrae Johnson led the host Falcons with three goals and an assist.
Asembo Augo, Dimas Hernandez and Jack O’Brien each added a goal and an assist, and Michael O’Brien, Jared Miller and Colin Veltri each had a goal. Ryan Liberty had to make one save for the shutout.
Oakcrest upped its season mark to 7-0, and the Wildcats dropped to 0-5.
Girls tennis
Point Pleasant Bor. 5
Pinelands Reg. 0
At Point Pleasant Bor.
Singles—Dayana Auquilla d. Angie Papa 6-0, 6-2; Sophia Calvin d. Emilia Savich 6-2, 6-3; Sarah Caldes d. Holly Meyer 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles—Catherine Feliz-Charlotte St. Martin d. Caitlyn Rodriguez-Molly Sanborn-Quigley 6-0, 6-4; Julia Ferrara-Mackenzie Smith d. Mackenzie Regan-Kaitlyn Edwards 6-4, 6-4.
Records—Pinelands 2-9; PPB 7-4.
