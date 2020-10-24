 Skip to main content
Costello's goal wins it for Lacey
Lacey Township High School’s Alyssa Costello scored the only goal of the game in the third quarter to give the Lions field hockey team a 1-0 win over host Donovan Catholic on Friday.

Maeve Meehan recorded the shutout with eight saves. Lacey improved to 4-3. Caitriona Kinnevy and Evelynn Sernotti combinded for nine saves for Donovan Catholic (3-4).

Boys soccer

From Friday

Atlantic Christian 1,

Pilgrim Academy 0

Aaron Glancey scored the winning goal for visiting Atlantic Christian, and Manny Johnson assisted.

Malachi Greene had 11 saves for the shutout.

Oakcrest 9,

St. Joseph Academy 0

Andrae Johnson led the host Falcons with three goals and an assist.

Asembo Augo, Dimas Hernandez and Jack O’Brien each added a goal and an assist, and Michael O’Brien, Jared Miller and Colin Veltri each had a goal. Ryan Liberty had to make one save for the shutout.

Oakcrest upped its season mark to 7-0, and the Wildcats dropped to 0-5.

Girls tennis

Point Pleasant Bor. 5

Pinelands Reg. 0

At Point Pleasant Bor.

Singles—Dayana Auquilla d. Angie Papa 6-0, 6-2; Sophia Calvin d. Emilia Savich 6-2, 6-3; Sarah Caldes d. Holly Meyer 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles—Catherine Feliz-Charlotte St. Martin d. Caitlyn Rodriguez-Molly Sanborn-Quigley 6-0, 6-4; Julia Ferrara-Mackenzie Smith d. Mackenzie Regan-Kaitlyn Edwards 6-4, 6-4.

Records—Pinelands 2-9; PPB 7-4.

