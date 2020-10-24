Costello's goal wins it for Lacey

Lacey Township High School’s Alyssa Costello scored the only goal of the game in the third quarter to give the Lions field hockey team a 1-0 win over host Donovan Catholic on Friday.

Maeve Meehan recorded the shutout with eight saves. Lacey improved to 4-3. Caitriona Kinnevy and Evelynn Sernotti combinded for nine saves for Donovan Catholic (3-4).

Boys soccer

From Friday

Atlantic Christian 1,

Pilgrim Academy 0

Aaron Glancey scored the winning goal for visiting Atlantic Christian, and Manny Johnson assisted.

Malachi Greene had 11 saves for the shutout.

Oakcrest 9,

St. Joseph Academy 0

Andrae Johnson led the host Falcons with three goals and an assist.

Asembo Augo, Dimas Hernandez and Jack O’Brien each added a goal and an assist, and Michael O’Brien, Jared Miller and Colin Veltri each had a goal. Ryan Liberty had to make one save for the shutout.

Oakcrest upped its season mark to 7-0, and the Wildcats dropped to 0-5.

Girls tennis