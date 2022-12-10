 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coryn McDonnell, Ocean City

A scene from the Mainland Regional-Ocean City high school girls soccer game for the CAL Tournament championship Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Carey Stadium. OCHS #8 Coryn McDonnell made the overtime game winning goal from a corner kick.

The sophomore is another main defender for the Red Raiders. She disrupts the opponents' transitions and has great vision to start offensive transitions. She scored two goals, including a goal against Mainland Regional to win the CAL Tournament, and added two assists.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

